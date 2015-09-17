When was the last time you felt creative, light and free?

Elizabeth Gilbert says we all have a creative genius in us. The writer of seven books, including the bestselling Eat Pray Love, she's just published her latest book, Big Magic, about the flow of creative ideas and how everyone can find their inner artist.

Today, she tells us how to live a more creative life without quitting your day job, and how the myth of the starving tormented artist is a load of rubbish.

