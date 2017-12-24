Don't Call Turia Pitt An Inspiration

This is the first of a two-part series over the Christmas break where we'll look back at some of Mia's favourite interviews. This week it's Turia Pitt.

At the age of 24, Turia Pitt was caught in a bushfire while running an Ultramarathon in Western Australia. She suffered burns to 65 % of her body and has since had over 200 operations to get back to full health.

Turia could have been defined by that fire in every sense. But she wasn’t.

She has gone on to become one of the most influential women in the country, inspiring everyone she meets. And not just because she overcame incredible hardship - but because she continues to do so.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Turia Pitt

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

Tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

Or join the conversation on facebook



This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network