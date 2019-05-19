Anxiety: A Guide

One in four adults and one in five children currently suffer from anxiety. And yet two in five people believe the condition is not a treatable mental health illness.

Anxiety, defined as a feeling of worry, nervousness, or unease about something with an uncertain outcome is a debilitating illness that people still aren’t talking enough about.

But today on No Filter, we’re changing that. Because today Mia Freedman is joined by Dr Jodie Lowinger, the founder and Principal Clinical Psychologist of the Sydney Anxiety Clinic to talk about how anxiety presents itself, what causes it and what people who suffer from it can do to treat it.

If you’re suffering from anxiety make sure you speak to your GP and if you need support, visit Beyond Blue: https://www.beyondblue.org.au/the-facts/anxiety

