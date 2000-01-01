At only 36, Delta Goodrem has lived a very big life. She’s been a teen star, a cancer survivor, an actress, a judge on The Voice, and, of course, an award-winning singer. But in 2018, Delta faced one of her biggest reset moments yet, when she lost the use of her voice.

She wasn’t ready to talk about it then, but she is now….

