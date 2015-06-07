Debra Oswald is a writer. For stage, television and fiction. Co-creator and head writer of the TV series Offspring, she's regarded as one of Australia's best writers.

Her first play was broadcast on the ABC when she was just 17. Since then she has written multiple books, TV shows and plays, from Police Rescue to Bananas in Pyjamas.

Today on No Filter, Mia Freedman talks to Deb about the impact social media has on TV writers, what it was like writing Patrick from Offsprings death, her newest adult novel, Useful, and the newly empty nest with partner and ABC journalist Richard Glover.

Find out more about this Podcast on the Mamamia Podcast Network's facebook page, or on my Facebook page Mia Freedman online.

Thanks to Debra Oswald

Her latest novel is Useful

No Filter is produced by Monique Bowley, researched by Elissa Ratliff and hosted by Mia Freedman for the Mamamia Podcast Network.