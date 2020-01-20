News
Best Of: How To Spot A Digital Addiction In Your Family

no filter

6 days ago · 64 minutes

Welcome to our summer series where we play you some of our favourite episodes that you might have missed or might want to revisit. 

Sex, drugs and rock and roll. That’s what we used to worry about when it came to the things that would mess up kids.

These days the rate of things like teen pregnancy, smoking, drinking and drugs have fallen off a cliff. But they've been replaced with phones, screens, social media and video games, all of which are potentially addictive.

David Gillespie knows exactly how we get addicted to these devices and why the addiction looks different in men and women. He joins Mia to talk about what’s happening to our teens and what we can do about it...

The regular season of No Filter returns Jan 20th 2020

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest David Gillespie

You can purchase David's book here

Listen to David's last episode of No Filter here

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here

