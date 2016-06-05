Dave Hughes Likes Himself Better Sober

He hasn't had a drink since he was 22 years old. And he reckons that’s the reason he’s made it in comedy.

There’s no denying that Dave Hughes is one of our most popular comedians. From hosting the Logies to touring internationally, the former co-host of The Project joins Mia to talk about how his career started, his friendship with radio co-host Kate Langbroek and why he really left one of Australia's most popular weekly news shows.

Oh, and why his wife made him get the snip. It is No Filter, after all.

