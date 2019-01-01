RBG, Hillary & Trump

As if 2020 hasn't already been enough, over the weekend we learnt that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist icon and Associate Justice of the American Supreme Court, had passed away.

With the US election only 40 days away, stakes have never been higher.

Curtis Sittenfeld is an American novelist best known for her fictional retellings of the lives of First Ladies such as Hillary Clinton in Rodham and Laura Bush in American Wife.

She's also one of Mia Freedman's favourite authors, which is why Mia was so excited to sit down with Curtis to discuss what the heck is going on in America right now...

