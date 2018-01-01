Claudia Karvan On Fame & Family

She's the woman we all grew up with. From Love My Way, to The Secret Life Of Us, Claudia Karvan has earned a special place in our hearts.

With a career beginning at age 10, the actress and producer has seen it all. Now she joins Mia to talk about everything from the evolution of sex scenes to becoming a stepmother in her early 20s.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

