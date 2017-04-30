Chloe Shorten: How To Blend A Family

When Chloe Shorten separated from her husband of 10 years, she was paranoid it would somehow affect her two young children. Then, when she remarried Opposition Leader Bill Shorten and blended her family, she got even more paranoid. So, she went hunting for help. For books, for studies, for information about the best way to do everything from “the talk” when you sit your kids down to tell them their Mum and Dad aren’t going to live together anymore to introducing new partners, navigating custody and even, eventually introducing new step-siblings or new babies. She didn’t find a lot. So she made her own, and this week she tells Mia about it.

