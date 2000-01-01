News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

no filter

4 days ago · 50 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celeste Barber became the unexpected face of the bushfire relief effort. 

An attempt to raise $20,000 for the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades Donations Fund turned into the biggest fundraising effort Facebook had ever seen, totaling over $51million.

So, we thought we'd take a look back at the chat Mia had with Celeste about her long rise to 'overnight success' and find out more about the woman who accidentally raised $51million. 

Find Celeste Barber on Instagram here... https://www.instagram.com/celestebarber/

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Celeste Barber

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.

More Episodes

Ondine Sherman Wants To Change The Way People See Animal Rights

44 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celeste Barber Accidentally Raised $51 Million

50 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of: Gabbie Stroud Broke Up With Teaching

68 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of: Angela Bishop's Life Imploded

54 minutes  ·  12 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of: When Leigh Sales' World Turned Upside Down

73 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of: The Story Of Marian Keyes

64 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of: How To Spot A Digital Addiction In Your Family

64 minutes  ·  02 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Best Of: How Emotional Labour Makes Women Feel Exhausted

43 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Actress Elsa Pataky Is Officially Sexier Than Her Husband Chris Hemsworth

43 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio