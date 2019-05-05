"Cat Person": How A Short Story Changed Kristen Roupenian's Life

In December 2017, Kristen Roupenian’s life changed forever when her short story in The New Yorker went viral.

‘Cat Person’, which was published in The New Yorker‘s December 11 issue, navigates a brief relationship between a 20-year-old university student named Margot, and an older man – Robert – who she meets while working in a movie theatre candy bar.

You can read it here: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/12/11/cat-person

It’s not a complex plot. But, like all the best pieces of fiction, it articulates aspects of life and culture in a way the rest of us have never quite been able to manage.

It resonated with millions of women around the world and was just before #MeToo really took off. But it also turned Kristen's life upside down.

So what does her life look like two years on? She joins Mia now...

