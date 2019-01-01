News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Caroline Hirons: The Most Influential Woman In Beauty

no filter

12 hours ago · 62 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Caroline Hirons is 50. A mum of four. A grandma of one. An author. And she’s the most influential woman in beauty right now. 

A review from Caroline can make or break a product because she tells it like it is, and she’s got millions of fans around the world. Including Mia.

So why do we care so much about skincare at the moment? Why is it seen as frivolous and not feminist? And what should we actually be spending our money on?

Here’s Caroline Hirons...

THE END BITS:

You can buy Caroline's book here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/1m6Jz. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Caroline Hirons

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Caroline Hirons: The Most Influential Woman In Beauty

62 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

41 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Day Shanna Realised She Was An Alcoholic

59 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

44 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Constance Hall Has Had One Hell Of A Year

43 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part Two

31 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

29 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

36 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Magazine Queens: The Editors Who Influenced A Generation

56 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

25 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

56 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

29 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RBG, Hillary & Trump

32 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio