Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

Candice Warner is an ironwoman. She’s also the wife of Australian cricketer David Warner, and the mother of three girls. Most recently you would have seen her on Channel Seven’s SAS Australia.

Candice knows what it’s like to hit rock bottom. The first time she was there was because of a short-lived relationship she had when she was 22, and the second time was Cricket Australia's Ball Tampering incident of 2018.

So how did she get through those tough times? And what she has learnt about herself because of it?

