BONUS: Claudia Karvan On Making A Hit Show During Covid

How do you make a TV show during a pandemic?

Where do you film when all the hospitals are full up?

How do you find a newborn baby?

Claudia Karvan never thought she'd be creating during COVID-19, but that's exactly what happened when she started making Stan's hit new original series, Bump.

She tells Mia how she pulled off the impossible...and where she finds three-month-old baby actors...

