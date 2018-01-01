News
BONUS: Claudia Karvan On Making A Hit Show During Covid

no filter

17 hours ago · 18 minutes

How do you make a TV show during a pandemic? 

Where do you film when all the hospitals are full up? 

How do you find a newborn baby? 

Claudia Karvan never thought she'd be creating during COVID-19, but that's exactly what happened when she started making Stan's hit new original series, Bump.

She tells Mia how she pulled off the impossible...and where she finds three-month-old baby actors...

And if you haven't, listen to Part 1 of our interview with Claudia here: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/claudia-karvan-interview 

THE END BITS:
Watch the Stan original series, Bump
https://www.stan.com.au/watch/bump

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest, Claudia Karvan https://www.rgm.com.au/voices/female-voices/claudia-karvan/

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

