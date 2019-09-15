When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

What do you do when you get the worst news of your life?

Hide? Cry? Surround yourself with your nearest and dearest? Make a video about what may be the scariest journey you’ve ever been on?

Briony Benjamin did all those things and more when she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of 31.

Briony was our Head Of Video here at Mamamia for 2 years and produced some of the most viral videos our company has ever had. And watching her go through this dreadful disease was heartbreaking and inspiring all at the same time. Which is why today, we wanted to share Briony’s story with you, because it's so important that you listen to your body and don't take no for an answer.

September is Lymphoma Awareness month. To donate head to https://www.lymphoma.org.au/

