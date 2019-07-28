The Incredible Way Sarah Ayles Survived The Boxing Day Tsunami

What were you doing on Boxing Day morning in 2004?

Sarah Ayles was on a beach in Sri Lanka, putting on a mask about to go snorkelling with her business partner and ex-boyfriend, when her life changed forever.

The Boxing Day Tsunami was caused by an earthquake in the Indian Ocean and experts say it had the energy of 23,000 Hiroshima-type atomic bombs.

227,898 people lost their lives across Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand but Sarah survived.

And now, she’s going on Australian Survivor to push herself even more...

