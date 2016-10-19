BONUS: The Final US Presidential Debate, Unpacked

Who’s the biggest supporter of women? According to himself, it’s Donald Trump. But then again, he also thinks Aleppo is a 'fat' supermodel. Mia Freedman is joined in the studio again by Amelia Lester, the Editor of the Good Weekend - and gatecrasher and resident Trump impersonator Rosie Waterland. So what happened today? What does this mean? Did Hillary just nail it? And what now?

Show Notes

