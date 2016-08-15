News
BONUS: Rebecca Sparrow on Love,Loss and Empty Arms

no filter

15 Aug 2016 · 67 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn't support HTML5 audio

Look around you. Look at the women in your life. Did you know, one in three of them will have a miscarriage in their lifetime? And around 2000 women this year will have a stillbirth. That's a lot of women you know.  

I am one of them. And so is my very dear friend, Rebecca Sparrow.

That’s why at Mamamia, we decided to establish a support group for these women. This week at Mamamia it's Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week, and to shine some light on the stories of these women that so often go untold, I thought I would re-release this conversation Bec and I had about love, loss and empty arms. Because for the women that go through it, and the ones who stand by them, how do you deal with something so personal?

Show Notes

You can find all the details on how to join the Facebook group and where to download the eBook at mamamia.com.au/never-forgotten  

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Rebecca Sparrow. Find all of Bec's books here.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: podcast@mamamia.com.au

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

 

 

