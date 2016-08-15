BONUS: Rebecca Sparrow on Love,Loss and Empty Arms

Look around you. Look at the women in your life. Did you know, one in three of them will have a miscarriage in their lifetime? And around 2000 women this year will have a stillbirth. That's a lot of women you know.

I am one of them. And so is my very dear friend, Rebecca Sparrow.

That’s why at Mamamia, we decided to establish a support group for these women. This week at Mamamia it's Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week, and to shine some light on the stories of these women that so often go untold, I thought I would re-release this conversation Bec and I had about love, loss and empty arms. Because for the women that go through it, and the ones who stand by them, how do you deal with something so personal?

