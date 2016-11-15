BONUS: Mia Bursts Her Bubble with Paul Murray

Mia Freedman is trying to figure out what the hell just happened with the US election. And the main thing Mia's realised is that she lives in a bubble. And it's a pretty crowded bubble of like-minded Centre Lefties who cannot fathom how 'the most influential nation on earth' could elect Donald Trump. So, in a bid to burst the bubble, Mia has decided to call up four people she knows who think differently to her. The first? Sky News TV host, Paul Murray.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Paul Murray

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

