Blanche d'Alpuget Spent 25 Years Longing For Bob Hawke

Blanche d’Alpuget has spent 62 of her 74 years exploring lust, longing and a lifelong quest for love.

It was 1970 in Jakarta when a then married Blanche met a then married Robert Hawke. She thought his name was Robin. Little did she knew he would go on to become the great love of her life.

Six years later, in 1976, she met Robert again. Their affair began and continued on and off until 1995 when they married.

In person, Blanche is extraordinarily beautiful down-to-earth, quick to laugh, searingly honest and still madly in love with the man who has - along with her career and her son - been the big love of her life. She joins Mia to talk about Bob, love and her new book On Lust and Longing…

