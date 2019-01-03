Best Of: Remembering Jane McGrath

Welcome to the No Filter summer series, where we look back at some of our most popular interviews over the past 3 years. As the Pink Test is about to kick off in Sydney, we thought we'd take a listen to Jane McGrath's best friend Tracy Bevan...

As our Australian Cricketers turn the SCG into a blushing meadow for the Pink Test, it's a reminder of Jane McGrath's legacy. The mother of two, and wife to cricket fast bowler Glenn McGrath formed a foundation that has changed lives. But she also forged a friendship like no other.

This is not a story about breast cancer, it's the story of Jane McGrath and her hilarious best friend, Tracy Bevan. Their relationship went to the darkest places you can imagine and then lifted them higher than they thought possible, over and over. It’s a story of how far you will go for your best friend. And how a friendship can transcend death.

This episode was first published in September 2016.

