19 Years Ago, Everything Changed For Benjamin Law

When Pauline Hanson was elected into politics in the mid-90s, author Benjamin Law was in high school on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

He’d grown up in a very white area. But up until that point, he hadn’t really considered his race.

Sure, he was Asian Australian, but that had never really been a problem.

And then, Pauline Hanson made her maiden speech in Parliament and all of a sudden, Ben’s ethnicity was associated with something negative.

His family was seen as different....He was Asian Australian, his parents were divorced and he was gay.

Ben Law has gone on to become one of Australia’s most respected journalists. He’s also the creator of the hit SBS show The Family Law, which is now in its third season. And he’s been in a relationship with his partner Scott for more than half his life.

He’s a really interesting guy, a great ally to women, and this interview with Mia will make you laugh...

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Benjamin Law

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.