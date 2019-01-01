There’s a good reason why Ben Crowe is Australia’s most in-demand professional mentor and leadership coach.

Before he started his own business, called MojoCrowe, Ben worked in the ‘Just Do It’ team - helping Nike’s athletes work out who they are outside the sport they were famous for. He’s worked with everyone from Ash Barty, to Dylan Alcott, Andre Agassi, to Stephanie Gilmore. He’s worked with special Ops Forces, teenagers, world champions, and world leaders.

Ben’s all about helping people find a balance between confidence & happiness, and balancing achievement…with fulfillment.

It feels like we have never needed a mindfulness coach more than we do right now during this crazy time. So what advice can Ben give us?

