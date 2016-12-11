Beccy Cole's Great Australian Love Story

You’re 27. You’ve just gotten divorced after a very brief marriage. And you’re watching your favourite show on TV. It’s about an all women’s soccer team. Two girls kiss. And then it hits you. You’re a lesbian.

You’re also a huge country music star. And you don’t know how your fans will react. So you don’t tell anyone. You raise your son. You pour everything out on stage, but then you go on living your life in secret.

When Beccy Cole, one of Australia’s most successful, talented and award-winning country music singers met the love of her life, it was a chance encounter. And what happened next will lift your heart and leave you with cartoon love hearts spilling out of your eyes, too.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guests Beccy Cole and Libby O'Donovan

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff and Luca Lavigne

