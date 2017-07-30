Model Bec Craven Caught a Cold and Then Needed a Heart Transplant

You’re 24, you’re on holidays with your mates in Bali, and you catch a cold. It’s nothing to write home about. Probably just a bug that was going around. But then you get home. And you’ve still got this cold. You can’t shake it. So you go to the doctors, and they tell you you’ve actually got pneumonia. So you take the drugs, and you hope you get better. Four months later, you collapse. You go to the hospital. And you are told that at 24, you have heart failure and that you will need a heart transplant. It sounds like a plot out of a Hollywood film. But for Gold Coast model Bec Craven, it quickly became her reality.

If you have been inspired by Bec's story and want to register your organs so that you can help someone else, head to donatelife.gov.au

