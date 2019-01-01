As a teen, Anthony Albanese sat down with his mother for dinner. It was just the two of them, as it always had been. Albanese’s father had died in a car crash before he was born. Or at least, that’s what he thought until that dinner. His mother told him his father was most likely alive and living in Italy...

In this episode of No Filter, Anthony Albanese joins Mia to talk about his very unique childhood and the surprising way his search for his father turned out.

And just a note, Anthony Albanese may be the Leader of the Opposition. But this episode of No Filter is not about politics.

