In September 2020, 32-year-old Annabel Walker was sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty of a string of fraud and deception convictions. She stole $17,000 from her former employer, hotel operator Australian Leisure Group, by using a corporate credit card. She used other people’s money to pay for rent, bills, and clothes. She sold things on Facebook marketplace but never posted the items. Now? Well, she’s out of prison. And she wants to talk.

THE END BITS:

Guest: Annabel Walker https://instagram.com/bellebellewalker?utm_medium=copy_link



GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.