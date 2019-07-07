The Moment Angela Hamilton Discovered Who Her Father Really Was

Every family has a secret. But some secrets are more shocking than others. Some secrets take longer to come out.

Angela Hamilton always had an inkling that there was something not quite right with her dad.

She hated him and feared him. He was violent towards his wife and three children throughout their lives and prone to explosive racist outbursts. He rarely spoke about his past but it always seemed like he was running away from something.

And it turns out he was.

There’s a new SBS series called Every Family Has A Secret and the makers of the show helped Angela to unearth the brutal truth of hers...

