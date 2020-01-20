News
Best Of: Angela Bishop's Life Imploded

no filter

4 days ago · 54 minutes

Welcome to our summer series where we play you some of our favourite episodes that you might have missed or might want to revisit.

A lot can happen in 30 years of someone’s life.

You can build a solid career. Meet the love of your life. Have a baby. Mourn the loss of your dad. Enjoy the family you’ve built. And then watch it implode.

Over the past 30 years, Angela Bishop has become one of Australia’s best-known entertainment reporters. She’s been on every red carpet at every awards ceremony in Australia, Hollywood, and London. And she’s met a lot of celebrities. In fact, we wouldn’t be going out on a limb here to say she’s almost met every celebrity ever.

But the past two years have been particularly devastating for Angela Bishop, and she joins Mia now to talk about it all. The ups, the downs and the moment that split her life in two. 

The regular season of No Filter returns Jan 20th 2020

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Angela Bishop

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

