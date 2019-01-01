6 parents, 4 kids, 3 states: Andrew Solomon's Beautiful Modern Family

Andrew Solomon always wanted a family of his own, but he grew up in a time where that wasn't a reality for someone who was gay.

Over the years, he tried to fight his sexuality - with conversion sex sessions, with relationships with women.

When he finally accepted his true identity, Andrew met the love of his life and together (with four other parents) they created the ultimate modern family. He also wrote several best-selling, prize-winning books and delivered some extraordinary Ted Talks.

Andrew joins Mia for a wide ranging and inspiring conversation about depression, sexuality and building a loving family. This No Filter will make you laugh and cry in equal measure. Guaranteed.



