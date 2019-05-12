Andrew Denton Opens Up

What do you really want to know?

When preparing for an interview that’s the first question journalist, TV host and comedian Andrew Denton asks himself.

Andrew has been interviewing celebrities and regular people for more than 20 years, first on his ABC show Enough Rope, and now on his new show on Seven, Interview. But he very rarely has the tables turned on him.

Today, Andrew sits down with Mia Freedman to talk about dealing with depression, the ups and downs of his marriage to journalist Jennifer Byrne and what’s going through his head when he’s interviewing someone in front of an audience who doesn’t want to be there.

It’s an interview not to be missed...

