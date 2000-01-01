The Truth About Having A Baby Alone

In 2016, 37-year-old Ally Collier was living the dream. An accomplished playwright in New York, she shared an apartment with her boyfriend of five-years and was ready to start a family. But her boyfriend didn’t feel the same.

What followed was a tumultuous few years. From dating to find a prospective father to dealing with her parents fears about her becoming a solo mum, Ally chats with Mia about the ups and downs of a solo IVF journey.

Support groups and resources for solo parents:

National Facebook Group: Australia Solo Mothers by Choice - SMC - Mum



There are also groups for some states: ASMBC Victoria, ASMBC NSW, ASMBC ACT, ASMBC QLD



Solo Mums by Choice: https://smcaustralia.org.au/



Ally is also a member of the Victorian Assisted Reproductive Treatment Authority solo mum's support group that meets six times per year. Facebook group - Solo IVF mamas.





