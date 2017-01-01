News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Work: Nine To Five Just Became 24/7

me after you

17 hours ago · 33 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When you become a mum, every career choice suddenly comes under scrutiny.

All of a sudden, it can feel like you owe everyone an explanation for why you’re a stay at home mum, or still in love with your job, or just slogging it out, trying to make ends meet. Like lots of things in motherhood, it seems there’s no right way to do it. 

In this episode, we dive deep on motherhood and careers. 

You’ll hear from journalist Narelda Jacobs about how her career in TV news made her want to hug her daughter so much tighter. From comedian Veronica Milsom, who has just left her drive time radio gig to give birth to her second child. From disability activist Stephanie Thompson about how her whole career had to shift after childbirth. And many more. 

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

More Episodes

Work: Nine To Five Just Became 24/7

33 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Romance: What's Romance?

38 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your Body: Everything has changed

32 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Identity: Who Am I, Now I’m A Mum?

36 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Me After You: Exploring Stories Of Motherhood And Identity

3 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio