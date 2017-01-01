Romance: What's Romance?

Love, romance, relationships...

Once a baby comes along, even those with the most rock-solid relationships can find it hard to maintain connection, and yet, romance can manifest in many different ways.

In this episode, you’ll hear from Alex Nation about how she navigated a messy split and how she came out to her son, Elijah. Actress Teresa Palmer, on how she makes her marriage work long-distance between Adelaide and Hollywood. And from many more mums about how they share the parenting load and keep romance alive with their partners, or on their own.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS

Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Laura Jackel

Teresa Palmer- @teresapalmer

Alex Nation - @alexandranation

Marcia Leone - @notsomumsy Not So Mumsy Book https://bit.ly/notsomumsybook

Truan Terrance

Stephanie Thompson- @bravemumma

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/