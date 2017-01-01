News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Friendship: Who Are My ‘Real’ Friends, Now?

me after you

13 hours ago · 22 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Friendship can be a fraught topic for lots of mums, with feelings of conflict and confusion about how to form new connections and keep old friends close if your lives are now very different. 

In this episode, Laura Jackal tells us how she felt she couldn’t be herself in her mothers’ group, while Emilyeen Filradi reveals her biggest regrets when it comes to friendships and Melanie Dimmitt shares who her true support network was when her son was diagnosed with a disability. 

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

Take our Me After You Feedback Survey for your chance to win a $50 voucher and be loved forever by us. Here's a link to the survey: https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5419259/4a5ebc6da5f8

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Friendship: Who Are My ‘Real’ Friends, Now?

22 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Travel: Grounded With Kids

26 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Self Care: You Remember That, Right?

23 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Home: A Battleground And Safe Haven

23 minutes  ·  25 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Family: If It Takes A Village, Where’s Mine?

29 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Work: Nine To Five Just Became 24/7

33 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Romance: What's Romance?

38 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Your Body: Everything has changed

32 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Identity: Who Am I, Now I’m A Mum?

36 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Me After You: Exploring Stories Of Motherhood And Identity

3 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio