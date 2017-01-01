Friendship: Who Are My ‘Real’ Friends, Now?

Friendship can be a fraught topic for lots of mums, with feelings of conflict and confusion about how to form new connections and keep old friends close if your lives are now very different.

In this episode, Laura Jackal tells us how she felt she couldn’t be herself in her mothers’ group, while Emilyeen Filradi reveals her biggest regrets when it comes to friendships and Melanie Dimmitt shares who her true support network was when her son was diagnosed with a disability.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

CREDITS

Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

Veronica Milsom- @veronicamilsom

Laura Jackel- @nareldajacobs

Narelda Jacobs

Melanie Dimmitt- book Special: Antidotes to Obsessions That Come With A Child’s Disability https://bit.ly/melaniedimmittbook

Emilyeen Filardi

Evie Farrell- @mumpacktravel, book Backyard To Backpack https://bit.ly/eviefarrellbook

Truan Terrance

Brittany Noonan- @bybrittanynoonan

