Family: If It Takes A Village, Where’s Mine?

me after you

15 hours ago · 29 minutes

Motherhood doesn’t only change your relationship with yourself. It can also change your connections with those around you. Sometimes it brings you closer. At other times, you might wish you could get just a bit more space.

On this episode of Me After You, Laura speaks to Maria Paz Hartado, who, after moving to Australia from Chile, had to abandon any notion of the familiar when it came to giving birth the Aussie way. Truan Terrance, whose in-laws saved her life when her husband was away for weeks as a FIFO worker. And journalist Narelda Jacobs and how her dad was right there by her side helping her raise her daughter Jade while she studied and worked. 

We share stories about women’s experiences with their own families, and the support networks they did or didn’t have when they became mothers.

Me After You was made in partnership with Huggies: Be Comfortable In Your Skin.

CREDITS
Host: Laura Byrne @ladyandacat

Executive Producer: Elise Cooper @elisejcooper

Producer and Editor: Lama Zakharia 

Head of Audio: Bridget Northeast

Thanks to all the mums who featured in this episode, for sharing their stories to make all mums feel like they’re not alone

  • Narelda Jacobs- @nareldajacobs
  • Veronica Milsom- @veronicamilsom
  • Emilyeen Filardi
  • Teresa Palmer- @teresapalmer
  • Maria Paz Hartado
  • Truan Terrance

More Episodes

29 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Work: Nine To Five Just Became 24/7

33 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Romance: What's Romance?

38 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your Body: Everything has changed

32 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Identity: Who Am I, Now I’m A Mum?

36 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Introducing Me After You: Exploring Stories Of Motherhood And Identity

3 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

