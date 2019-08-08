The Bachelor: We Need To Talk About Nichole

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for episodes 3 and 4 of The Bachelor, Australia



It's the second week in Bachie-land and already there's drama and it's in the form of Nichole...



After a VERY awkward single date with Matt, Nichole does a tanty when Monique is selected for a revved up single date.



It's the most wonderful time of the year because the annual photoshoot is back and it's not just tensions that are high... it's also the most amount of times anyone's ever said the word chemistry in TV show.



But don't worry it's not all tension and drama, there are two lovely dates that end in smooches and roses and our Mamamia Recaps team are here to guide you through all of it.



Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley



Producer: Rachael Hart



