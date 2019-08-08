The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 12 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Sacrifice”.

In this episode we farewell Mrs Lawrence who, it seems, may have sacrificed herself for the good of the cause.



Fred discovers that his wife has betrayed him and Serena gets some precious time with her baby, but not without a few truth bombs being dropped by Moira.



Meanwhile a meeting between Luke and Fred goes precisely as we thought it would with Fred receiving a nice knuckle sandwich.

Join us as we unpack everything on today's episode...

