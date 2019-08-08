The Handmaid's Tale: You Are The Gender Traitor!

News
Warning: This episode contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 12 of The Handmaid's Tale, “Sacrifice”.

In this episode we farewell Mrs Lawrence who, it seems, may have sacrificed herself for the good of the cause.

Fred discovers that his wife has betrayed him and Serena gets some precious time with her baby, but not without a few truth bombs being dropped by Moira. 

Meanwhile a meeting between Luke and Fred goes precisely as we thought it would with Fred receiving a nice knuckle sandwich. 

Join us as we unpack everything on today's episode...

CONTACT US

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Rachael Hart

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email podcast@mamamia.com.au Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

If you want to get ahead and check out the promo for next week and the Inside The Episode head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2v9SsjmxNGU

From Mamamia Out Loud to No Filter and This Glorious Mess, Mamamia Podcasts cover comedy, news, feminism, reality TV, beauty and more. Podcasts for women from friends in your ears.

