The Handmaid's Tale: I Should Have Let You Burn When I Had The Chance

mamamia recaps

27 Jun 2019 · 29 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warning: There will be spoilers for Season 3 episode 6 of The Handmaid's Tale in this podcast.

“What if Washington was populated solely by people who took styling notes from the Third Reich?”
That’s the question Kee, Elise and Nicolle are asking after watching the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

From June and Serena’s fight to what’s really up with the Swiss and whether or not Nick is the bad guy, this episode of Mamamia Recaps covers it all.

CONTACT US

Hosts: Elise Cooper, Kee Reece & Nicolle Stuart

Producer: Amelia Navascues

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386.
Or flick us an email podcast@mamamia.com.au
Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/ 

