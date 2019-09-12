News
The Bachelor: Sexual Chemistry and Hometown Dramas

mamamia recaps

12 Sep 2019 · 19 minutes

If the vein on Matt's forehead wasn't strong enough to part the Red Sea before, then a series of house visits will surely prove to be the tipping point...

That's right, this week it's Hometowns and everyone knows nothing spells "stress" like meeting the parents.

The Abbie Vs. Elly showdown is finally over meaning that Renny, Rachel and Keryn are deep-diving on all the juiciest moments from this week's special episode of the Hometown visits.  

From a view of Brisbane City as unforgettable as the cringe-worthy pash-fest that followed, through to dinner with Helena's family that proves she might not be as memorable as she once thought, this is the only recap of The Bachelor you'll need to get you up to speed...

This podcast was made possible by Hyundai

CONTACT US 

Hosts: Rachael Hart, Keryn Donnelly and Renny Beazley

Producer: Amelia Navascues

Catch up on all the latest Bachelor news and our online recaps here;

https://www.mamamia.com.au/entertainment/bachelor/

Share your feelings and fan theories on the pod phone 02 8999 9386. 

Or flick us an email podcast@mamamia.com.au 

Feel free to join our Bach Lols Facebook group; 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1584340918348621/Want to listen to more great Mamamia podcasts? Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

