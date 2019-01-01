News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Why You're Wrong About Your Personality Type

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 25 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

THIS IS A US ELECTION-FREE ZONE.

On today's show, in case you missed it, everyone is sharing sex toys on Instagram and Jessie's mum feels weird about seeing it before breakfast. Have we become sex obsessed or is progress marching ahead for the better? A lot of sex toy brands are spending money on influencer marketing right now, using celebs like Abby Chatfield to talk candidly about female pleasure.

Plus, there’s a lot we can't control today, but something we all find soothing is categorising ourselves into the generalised boxes of personality tests. Extrovert and introvert,  Love languages, Star signs, we find comfort in knowing there are other people who think like us. We took the Four Temperaments test which argues all of us fit into one of only four boxes...but should we, or the people who know us best be the ones answering for us?

And, the recommendations to distract you on election day. 

THE END BITS

Mia wants to watch The Split. Holly and Jessie have a few Instagram accounts they think you'll enjoy; @JennPitt, @Ifyouhigh and @HiCaitlinReilly. While you're there, don't forget to follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud and vote for us in the Australian Podcast Awards Listeners' Choice!

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

25 minutes  ·  21 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Wrong About Your Personality Type

25 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

FOGO Is The New FOMO

37 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

33 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australians Will Talk About This Day For Generations

31 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Fake Melania 2.0

38 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Incredible Cost Of Melbourne's Lockdown

40 minutes  ·  22 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nobody Needs To See That On Zoom

36 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Not All Nipples Are Created Equal

29 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  15 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia's Worst Boyfriend

42 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Right To Bare Bottoms

31 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

38 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Remember When Trump Had Covid?

31 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio