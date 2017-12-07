Your Pets Don't Need a Santa Photo

Would you ever take your pet to get a Christmas photo with Santa? It’s the new trend that people are doing and we don’t know if it’s cute or crazy.

President Trump has acknowledged Jerusalem as the capital of Israel - but what does this mean and why is it a big deal?

Plus we discuss why the latest Time magazine cover is so important...

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Jessie wants everyone to get their skin checked.

Holly thinks you should watch The Big Sick.

Mia is ashamed that she reads Crazy Days And Night but she would recommend it.

