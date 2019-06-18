From Taylor Swift's new music video to why we need to protect backpackers more in Australia, the latest episode of Mamamia Out Loud is live...

On Monday night, Taylor Swift released the music video for You Need to Calm Down, and it divided the internet. So is Taylor Swift an ally or an enemy to the LGBTQI community?

Plus, Jessie’s been working on a new podcast and she shares all the juicy details with us. You can subscribe to her new show here.

And in a column in the Weekend Australian, Nikki Gemmell asked why male gynecologists do their jobs, which has sparked a very interesting debate...

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

