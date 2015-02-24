You don't need a Thermomix. You have a wooden spoon.

Who is Gillian Triggs and why is she in the news? With more pre-produced food and kitchen gadgets than ever before, is cooking a skill that's still important? And can this man make anything sound good? We put the ABC's Michael Rowland to the test.
Show notes
- Senator says Gillian Triggs is a 'fine woman and an exceptional lawyer'.
- Rebecca Huntley's book is here: Does Cooking Matter?
- The Vanity Fair article that took Jamila to a happy place
- Mia's obsession is this shopping list app, OurGroceries.
- For a letter in Monique's Mad Monthly Mission of Letterwriting, email your postal address to podcast@mamamia.com.au.
- For an audio file of Michael Rowland's wakeup call, email podcast@mamamia.com.au
- Thankyou to Michael Rowland for being a great sport. ABC News Breakfast is an excellent way to start the morning.
Like the show? Leave a review in itunes. It helps more people to know about it.
And the facebook page is full of more goodness.