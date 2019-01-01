News
Search

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 40 minutes

Karl Stefanovic has returned to Today alongside co-host Allison Langdon. So, is the new combination working? And what is it about Karl that makes him exceptional television talent? 

And Wilson Gavin was among a small number of protesters who stormed a Brisbane City Council library hosting a Drag Queen children’s story-telling event on Sunday afternoon. A video of the protest went viral shortly after, and the social media response was swift and cutting. By the next morning, Gavin had died by suicide. We look at the way events unfolded and ask, what can we all learn from this?

Plus, we’re in the middle of divorce month, and Rachel wants to know: Is going to couples therapy before problems arise in a relationship a good thing?

If you think you may be experiencing depression or another mental health problem, please contact your general practitioner or in Australia, contact Lifeline 13 11 14 for support or beyondblue 1300 22 4636.

This episode of Mamamia Outloud is brought to you by Studio Canal's Bombshell. In Cinemas January 16th

Mamamia Outloud Bushfire Relief Show:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/mamamia-out-loud-live-bushfire-relief-tickets-88637712785

MMOL TOUR DATES

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group...https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here...https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

