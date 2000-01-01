The biggest story in Australia this week is around the continuing search for William Tyrell. It’s seven years since the three-year-old vanished from a NSW home. After what has felt like an eternity, this week it seems police are getting closer and closer to finding out what really happened. So who better to break it all down for us than Claire Murphy, news expert, host of The Quicky, and someone who’s kept a close eye on this story for most of the past decade.

Plus, we need to talk about the trailer for a new comedy called Pam & Tommy and why it’s making people very, very angry.

And, our best and worst of the week, including November brain and a convention for twins.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Claire wants you to catch up on The Great on Stan before season 2 drops tomorrow

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

