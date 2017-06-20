News
Who Let The Dogs In?

mamamia out loud

20 Jun 2017 · 61 minutes

It's the middle of the year which means two things; your social media feed is about to be taken over with shots of friends on holidays, and to rub salt into the wound, it's time for your yearly performance review. Don't worry, we got you. Jessie has a solution for the non-holiday blues, and if you're sniffing around for a pay rise we speak to Shark Tank's Janine Allis about what bosses really want to hear. 
Plus, mothers who regret becoming mothers. The unspoken reality for some women has this week bubbled to the surface. Is it a necessary conversation, or should it remain unsaid? The 16 year old who will remind you of that time when you felt invincible. And dogs in public. Dogs in shops, in hairdressers, in cafes, at the gym, and in the workplace. When did dogs become equal to humans in public spaces?

Show notes

Your host is Monique Bowley with Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Mia Freedman is away this week. 

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright

Jessie recommends the Tim Ferris podcast episode with Esther Perel

Holly recommends saying no to straws

Monz wants someone to drink an Aperol Spritz in a KeepCup

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud 

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

Thanks for your support.

