What Would Lisa Wilkinson Do

You might have heard that Lisa Wilkinson has a new job. After 10 years of waking up with Today on Nine, Wilkinson is leaving to go to Network Ten, and you might have noticed, it’s caused a bit of fuss. So is Lisa Wilkinson a gender pay gap warrior, or is she just, as head of Nine Hugh Marks seems to be trying to suggest, just a ‘Difficult Woman’?

Plus, if your Facebook newsfeeds have been flooded with people sharing their Me Too stories but you can’t work out why - we are here to explain.

And Pink has summed up every long-term relationship, ever.

Show Notes