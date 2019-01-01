Dave Chapelle is in hot water again, accused of being transphobic in his new Netflix comedy special. People are also puffer-fishing (especially Hannah Gadsby herself) over Netflix's response to the controversy which was left a lot to be desired. Today Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss the complicated business of streaming, and if the only way to hold Netflix to account is to delete yours.





Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

